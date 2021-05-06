Students donate more than 11K food items in hopes of sweet reward

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan principal offered a sweet reward, while challenging students to bring non-perishable food items to donate to community food pantries.

Manhattan Catholic Schools principal Mike Hubka says the school has had a history of collecting non-perishable foods for several years.

Donating food items allows the kids to wear clothes other than the school’s required uniform on the first day of the month.

This is Hubka’s first year as principal and he decided to challenge students to bring in additional items, with the class bringing the most items each month being rewarded.

Since September, students have brought in more than 11 thousand non-perishable food items which have been donated to local food pantries and blessing boxes.

“We’ve had several different classes win the donuts, and it becomes a big competition, just a little bit of the principal saying, ‘You can get this, if you bring in some food.’” Manhattan Catholic Schools principal, Mike Hubka says.

So far in May, the Kindergarten class of just 17 students has brought in more than 400 food items to donate to local food pantries and blessing boxes.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.