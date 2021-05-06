Advertisement

Shawnee County up 4 points on latest COVID-19 report

The Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Community Indicator rose from 1 to 5 for the week of April 25 - May 1.(SCHD)
By Alyssa Willetts
May. 6, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County saw a four-point jump on the latest COVID-19 community indicator report.

The overall index score went up from 1 to 5 for the last week of April, keeping the community in the moderate zone.

County health officials said the biggest increase is in the number of weekly cases reported. It’s up 46.9% with a total of 94 cases. The week before, total cases were just under 65.

Percentage of positive tests also saw a small increase.

