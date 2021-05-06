Shawnee County up 4 points on latest COVID-19 report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County saw a four-point jump on the latest COVID-19 community indicator report.

The overall index score went up from 1 to 5 for the last week of April, keeping the community in the moderate zone.

County health officials said the biggest increase is in the number of weekly cases reported. It’s up 46.9% with a total of 94 cases. The week before, total cases were just under 65.

Percentage of positive tests also saw a small increase.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.