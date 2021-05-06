Shawnee County names new health department Director

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has officially named its new Health Department Director after former Director, Linda Ochs, retired last December.

At Thursday’s Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, Teresa Fisher, RN, BSN, was announced as the new director.

Fisher had been serving in the interim since December when Ochs retired.

She graduated from Kansas State University in 2001 and then in 2003 got her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Washburn University.

Fisher then began her career with the health department in 2005 where she’s worked in numerous roles before becoming the director.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve as the next Director for the Shawnee County Health Department. I will be leading an amazing group of staff members who are committed to Public Health,” Fisher continued saying, “The landscape of Public Health has been forever changed by COVID-19. I am ready for the challenges that lie ahead of us and ensuring that the impacts of Public Health remain at the forefront of the decision-making processes in our community.”

Teresa will assume her role starting May 6, 2021.

