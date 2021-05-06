Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wakefield’s Alec Vann

(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Wakefield High’s Alec Vann.

Vann is a multi-sport athlete: basketball (4 years), football (4 years), track (3 years) and cross country (1).

He has earned a slate of honors for his basketball career, including All-League 1st Team, All-State Honorable Mention, KS All-Star Game-Basketball, All-State Regional Eastern Sports in KS, All-State Sports in KS and All-State by the Topeka Capital Journal.

He maintains a 3.2 GPA while staying active in clubs and activities including Scholars Bowl , StuCo (president for two years) and Forensics.

Vann is also an Eagle Scout, in OA Brotherhood, a WRA referee for youth sports and a Veterans volunteer.

He plans to study business in college.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

