Road work to shut down one lane on I-70 Thursday in downtown Topeka

Road work is scheduled to close one lane of traffic Thursday on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct along...
Road work is scheduled to close one lane of traffic Thursday on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct along Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Road work is scheduled to close one lane of traffic Thursday on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct along Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the right lane of westbound I-70 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday between S.E. 8th Avenue and S.W. 1st Street as crews patch potholes on the roadway, weather permitting.

According to KDOT, the S.E. 2nd Street on-ramp to I-70 also will be closed during this time.

There will not be a speed reduction through the one-mile work zone, and work is expected to be completed the same day.

KDOT urges motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

