RCPD searches for man with warrant for distribution of drugs near Manhattan school

RCPD is looking for Eladio Fentes Alvarez Jr. on two warrants.
RCPD is looking for Eladio Fentes Alvarez Jr. on two warrants.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man with a warrant out for his arrest for the distribution of drugs near a Manhattan school.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is trying to find Eladio Fuentes Alvarez Jr., 42, of Manhattan, on a warrant for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a separate failure to appear warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

If you know where Fuentes Alvarez may be, call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

