RCPD searches for man with warrant for distribution of drugs near Manhattan school

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man with a warrant out for his arrest for the distribution of drugs near a Manhattan school.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is trying to find Eladio Fuentes Alvarez Jr., 42, of Manhattan, on a warrant for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a separate failure to appear warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

If you know where Fuentes Alvarez may be, call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

