RCPD makes no DUI arrests during recent saturation patrol

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department did not make any DUI arrests during its recent saturation patrol.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that on Friday, April 30, it conducted a DUI saturation patrol and officers stopped 26 drivers. Of these, it said six were given written or verbal warnings and 20 were issued citations. RCPD did not make any DUI arrests.

DUI Saturation Patrol Results. On Friday, April 30, 2021, the Riley County Police Department conducted a DUI Saturation... Posted by RileyCountyPD on Thursday, May 6, 2021

According to RCPD, the purpose of the program is to put more officers in the area of Manhattan to find and deter impaired driving. It said it would like to thank the Kansas Department of Transportation for funding the patrol.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.