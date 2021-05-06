Advertisement

RCPD makes no DUI arrests during recent saturation patrol

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department did not make any DUI arrests during its recent saturation patrol.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that on Friday, April 30, it conducted a DUI saturation patrol and officers stopped 26 drivers. Of these, it said six were given written or verbal warnings and 20 were issued citations. RCPD did not make any DUI arrests.

According to RCPD, the purpose of the program is to put more officers in the area of Manhattan to find and deter impaired driving. It said it would like to thank the Kansas Department of Transportation for funding the patrol.

