Pair of quakes shake north-central Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in north-central Kansas may have been shaken awake before they were ready to get out of bed Thursday morning.

According to the USGS, two earthquakes were reported in Jewell County.

The first happened at 6:35 a.m. and had a magnitude of 3.8. The epicenter was about 3.1 miles southwest of the town of Formoso.

The second was reported at 8:04 a.m. and had a magnitude of 3.0. That epicenter was about two miles southwest of Formoso.

Those who may have sustained any property damage due to the earthquakes can share pictures by clicking this link.

