Ogden Elementary names new principal

Kayla Simon (USD 383)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ogden Elementary has named its new principal.

Kayla Simon, who has taught 5th grade at the school since 2016, will take over the role.

“I am very excited to be the next principal of Ogden Elementary,” Simon said. “Ogden Elementary is a wonderful school filled with great students and staff. I look forward to partnering with our students, staff, parents, and the Manhattan-Ogden community.”

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Kayla Simon as Principal of Ogden Elementary School,” Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade said. “Ms. Simon’s commitment to open communication, strong relationships, and high standards will undoubtedly benefit Ogden Elementary and our entire Manhattan-Ogden community.”

Simon recently completed an M.S. in Educational Leadership at Kansas State University, to go along with her B.S. in Elementary Education and another in Bible Leadership.

