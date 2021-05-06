NOTO to host First Friday Music in Redbud Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO will host its First Friday Music in Redubdu Park thanks to some generous sponsors.

NOTO says the Forge and Choose Topeka programs of the Greater Topeka Partnership are the Redbud VIP sponsors of the First Friday Music in Redbud Park. It said Oceanside Hotels will play on the Kaw Valley Bank stage from 5 to 8 p.m.

“We can offer music in Redbud Park thanks to the support of our sponsors, last month Friends of NOTO sponsored music in Redbud Park,” said Staci Ogle, NOTO Program and Communications Coordinator. " We appreciate Forge and Choose Topeka sponsoring the event this Friday. Their members, as well as all visitors to NOTO, will have a great time.”

For more information about NOTO, click HERE.

