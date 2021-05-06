Advertisement

NOTO to host First Friday Music in Redbud Park

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO will host its First Friday Music in Redubdu Park thanks to some generous sponsors.

NOTO says the Forge and Choose Topeka programs of the Greater Topeka Partnership are the Redbud VIP sponsors of the First Friday Music in Redbud Park. It said Oceanside Hotels will play on the Kaw Valley Bank stage from 5 to 8 p.m.

“We can offer music in Redbud Park thanks to the support of our sponsors, last month Friends of NOTO sponsored music in Redbud Park,” said Staci Ogle, NOTO Program and Communications Coordinator. " We appreciate Forge and Choose Topeka sponsoring the event this Friday. Their members, as well as all visitors to NOTO, will have a great time.”

For more information about NOTO, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Evergy reports nearly 8,000 customers without power late Wednesday afternoon. (Evergy outage map)
Evergy reports power restored for over 7,790 Topekans
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
One person was killed and another person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash...
One killed, another critically injured Wednesday morning in Brown County crash

Latest News

13 News at Six
30-year-old Anthony Peveto was arrested Thursday in Osage Co.
Minnesota man arrested in Osage Co. for possession of meth
Fort Riley soldiers become citizens at naturalization ceremony
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Kamalei Correa (55) watches from the sideline during the first...
Chiefs sign LB Correa
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez throws to first for the double play hit into by...
McKenzie, Reyes and Indians beat Royals 4-0 for 4-game sweep