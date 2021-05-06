Advertisement

New report says Kansas is a great place to work as a nurse

Kansas Ranks 13th in the country for best places to work as a nurse
Kansas Ranks 13th in the country for best places to work as a nurse
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Kansas is 13th when it comes to the best places to work as a nurse.

Nearly two dozen metrics were used to sort states from worst to first.

One of the main reasons why Kansas is a great place for nurses is supply and demand – we are top five in the United States for job openings.

“When you were looking at things like salary, that includes starting salary and the average salary for nurses it is pretty high when adjusted for the cost of living. The average number of work hours is a little bit lower than the national average for nurses, so that is another thing that certainly is helpful -- especially after 2020,” according to Wallethub Analyst Jill Gonzalez.

Other factors that pushed Kansas above 37 other states include the amount of health care facilities we have per capita, the quality of nursing schools, and the number of projected elderly Kansas residents there will be by the year 2030.

Kansas’ low COVID rate also came into play as WalletHub looked at both positive tests and death rate in their review of each state’s nurse work environment.

Other work environment factors were included such as how many nurses had to work mandatory overtime, the ratio of nurses to hospital beds, and the growth of the nursing industry overall.

Source: WalletHub

Overall, Arizona, Washington state, and Nevada were ranked first, second and third, respectively. New Jersey, Vermont, Delaware, and Maryland rounded out the bottom four.

