Minnesota man arrested in Osage Co. for possession of meth

30-year-old Anthony Peveto was arrested Thursday in Osage Co.
30-year-old Anthony Peveto was arrested Thursday in Osage Co.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Minnesota was arrested in Osage Co. on Thursday morning for possession of methamphetamine.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before noon on Thursday, May 6, a deputy conducted a traffic stop near K31 Highway and 341st St., near Melvern. During the stop, it said a K9 was deployed and drugs were found inside the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a passenger in the car, Anthony P. Peveto, 30, of Hayfield, Minn., was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

