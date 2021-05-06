McKenzie, Reyes and Indians beat Royals 4-0 for 4-game sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Triston McKenzie bounced back from a rugged start to pitch one-hit ball into the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians completed a four-game sweep by blanking the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Thursday.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Royals, who came into the series with the best record in baseball. Cleveland went 6-1 on its road trip and has won nine of 11.

Franmil Reyes launched his eighth home run as he continued to hit well at Kauffman Stadium. He is batting .538 (14 for 26) with two homers, six doubles and six RBIs in seven career games at the park.

Cesar Hernandez and Rene Rivera each had three hits for Cleveland.

McKenzie (1-1), who gave up five runs in two innings in his last start against Kansas City, exited after a single and walk in the sixth. He struggled with his control, walking four and striking out five.

Danny Duffy (4-2) allowed three runs and eight hits, striking out six and walking one. He exited with a 1.26 ERA, the first time this season it’s been above 1.00.

Duffy worked around Hernandez’s double to lead off the game, then gave up a double to Harold Ramirez to begin the second and an RBI single to Amed Rosario. It was first earned run Duffy allowed this season not on a solo homer.

The Indians added another run in the fifth on three straight soft singles with two outs. Jordan Luplow hit the third of the three in the hole at short, driving in Rivera.

Duffy walked Reyes to begin the sixth, struck out the next two batters and gave up a triple to Rosario on his last pitch.

Reyes homered in the eighth.

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-3, 4.78 ERA) will get the ball as Cleveland returns home to face the Cincinnati Reds. In his last two starts, he has a 2.03 ERA while holding opponents to just a .170 average.

Royals: RHP Brad Keller (2-3, 8.05 ERA) will face the Chicago White Sox. Keller will be trying to get on track after a difficult start to the season.

