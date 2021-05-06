Manhattan residents make case for indoor aquatic center to City Commission

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - There was a request this week for the Manhattan City Commission to approve a feasibility study for an indoor aquatic center. Tracy Anderson discussed the need for a facility in the community. He referred to a 2015 strategic facility improvement plan done by the City that showed 47% of households identified a need for an aquatic facility. Anderson added that he could only imagine those percentages increasing now. “I would like you to consider moving forward with a feasibility study for an indoor aquatic center.”

Other community members also spoke to the city commission about the need for an indoor facility, and it was noted that there is no indoor public pool in Manhattan. The local group supporting the project hopes to remedy that situation.

City officials now have the request for a feasibility study to consider.

