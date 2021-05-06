Advertisement

Man dies in Dodge City after crash while fleeing officers

By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Garden City man has died from injuries he suffered in a crash while he was fleeing law enforcement officers on Sunday.

Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr said Wednesday that Luis Salgado, 23, was injured when his car hit a power pole and rolled several times, throwing him from the vehicle.

Salgado was a suspect in a stabbing in Garden City, The Dodge City Globe reported.

Carr said the chase began early Sunday in Gray County when a deputy spotted Salgado’s vehicle near Cimarron on Highway 50.

The pursuit went into Ford County and ended after a tire deflation device was used west of Dodge City. Carr said the driver continued into Dodge City, where his vehicle went off the road, hit the pole and rolled several times.

Carr said Wednesday the incident remains under investigation.

