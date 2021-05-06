KDHE works to improve birth outcomes in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will partner with parents and healthcare providers to work to improve birth outcomes around the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says this Mother’s Day, its Bureau of Family Health has partnered with Count the Kicks, an evidence-based stillbirth prevention campaign. It said the goal of Count the Kicks is to improve birth outcomes by teaching parents and providers the importance of tracking fetal movement in the third trimester of pregnancy. According to Kansas Vital Statistics, one out of every 179 pregnancies ends in still birth. It said this is equal to 210 babies that are born still each year.

“The Bureau of Family Health is committed to working closely with partners and organizations to support the healthiest outcomes for mothers and infants,” said Rachel Sisson, Director of the Bureau of Family Health at KDHE. “We are proud to support evidence-based prevention programs such as Count the Kicks, and we have heard from Kansas moms that this campaign has made a difference in their lives.”

According to the KDHE, maternal health providers, birthing hospitals, social services agencies, childbirth educators and other provides across Kansa can order free Count the Kicks educational materials to guide them through the kick-counting conversation with expecting parents.

The KDHE said Count the Kicks also has a free app in whichever app store your provider carries, which gives expecting mothers a simple, non-invasive way to monitor their baby’s wellbeing on a daily basis. It said the app is available in 12 languages and features include kick-counting history, daily reminders and the option to count for twins. Almost 2,100 Kansas moms have already downloaded the app.

According to the Department, Count the Kicks teaches ways to, and the importance of, tracking fetal movement during the third trimester of pregnancy. It said research shows the benefits of expectant mothers tracking their baby’s movements each day and learning how long it usually takes their baby to get to 10 movements. After a few days, it said moms will begin to see a pattern and if their baby’s “normal” changes during the third trimester, this could show a sign of issues and an indication that the mother should call their healthcare provider.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the KDHE said expectant mothers reported changes in their scheduled prenatal visits and an increase in telehealth visits. It said now is an especially important time for mothers to track their baby’s movements every day in the third trimester. By doing so, it said moms will have peace of mind to know when things are okay and when things have changed.

In Iowa, where Count the Kicks began, the KDHE said the state’s stillbirth rate dropped by almost 32% in the first 10 years of the campaign. It said Iowa’s stillbirth rate used to be one of the highest in the nation and is now one of the lowest. The KDHE is hoping to bring the same success to Kansas, which could have about 58 babies each year.

