KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added Colorado to its travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has added Colorado and the countries of Cabo Verde, India, Maldives and Seychelles to its travel quarantine list. It said New Jersey, New York and the countries of Andorra, Aruba, Bermuda, Curacao, France, Hungary, Polland and Serbia were removed from the list.

According to the KDHE, those that need to quarantine include visitors and Kansans that have:

Traveled on or after May 6 to Colorado or the countries of Cabo Verde, India, Maldives and Seychelles.

Traveled on or after April 22 to Minnesota or the countries of Argentina, Bahrain, Croatia, Cyprus, Sweden and Turkey.

Traveled on or after April 8 to Pennsylvania or the country of Uruguay.

Traveled on or after March 26 to Delaware, Michigan or Rhode Island.

Traveled on or after March 12 to the country of State of Palestine.

Traveled between April 22 and May 6 to Aruba or France.

Traveled between April 8 and May 6 to Andorra, Bermuda, Curacao, Poland or Serbia.

Traveled between March 26 and May 6 to Hungary.

Traveled between March 12 and May 6 to New Jersey or New York.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The KDHE said the travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11.

According to the KDHE those that are fully vaccinated and meet the following criteria do not need to quarantine after traveling:

Are fully vaccinated (i.e., ≥2 weeks following receipt of the second dose in a 2- dose series, or ≥2 weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine)

Are within 6 months following receipt of the last dose in the series

Have remained asymptomatic since the travel

The KDHE said those that have previously had COVID-19 are not required to quarantine after traveling if they meet the following criteria:

Have evidence of a previous infection supported by a positive PCR or antigen test

Are within 6 months following infection. If an investigation was done documenting the date that symptoms resolved, or the date isolation measures were discontinued for asymptomatic patients, then the 6-month period can start from that end date. If those dates are not available, then the period will start from the date of the positive laboratory test. A serology or antibody test may not be substituted for a laboratory report of a viral diagnostic test.

Have remained asymptomatic since the travel

