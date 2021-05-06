Advertisement

KDA to host small animal facilities webinar series

(pexels.com)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host a webinar series for small animal facilities.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says the Animal Facilities Inspection Program will host a free informational webinar series focused on small animal facilities. It said the webinar series will be held virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June.

According to the KDA, the webinars will go over a variety of small animal issues that are important to operators, managers, staff and volunteers of pet animal facilities. It said each hour-long webinar will have a presentation by a guest speaker which will be followed by an opportunity for participants to ask questions.

The KDA said the webinar sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday from June 1 through 24. It said topics will include the following:

  • June 1 - Keynote Session: YOU. In the Pilot’s Seat
  • June 3 - Documentation, Resources and Finances
  • June 8 - Importing Animals
  • June 10 - Animal Cruelty/Abuse
  • June 15 - Tax Information
  • June 17 - Animal Hoarding
  • June 22 - Pet Disaster Preparedness
  • June 24 - Wrap-Up Session

According to the KDA, the webinars are free, but registration for each webinar is required. To register, click HERE.

