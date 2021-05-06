Kansas Counties to get $8.5 million to improve safety on rural roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sixteen counties in Kansas will get $8.5 million to improve the safety of their rural roads.

Governor Laura Kelly says 16 counties have gotten about $8.5 million through the Kansas High-Risk Rural Roads Program to improve the safety of country roads.

According to the Kansas Governor, the HRRR program is a state and local partnership meant to improve safety on off-system rural roads. She said 2021′s selections include 16 counties with total project costs of $11 million. When COVID Relief Funds and Highway Infrastructure Program funds became available at the beginning of 2021, she said KDOT was able to distribute twice the amount of funds that are usually available for HRRR.

“This $8.5 million will go a long way to improve critical local roadways, protect Kansans, and spur economic growth,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “As our economy continues to recover from COVID-19, we must use every tool in our disposal to ensure a strong, resilient foundation for years to come. Congratulations to the 16 Kansas counties that submitted successful applications.”

Gov. Kelly said Chip Westfall, Harvey County Commissioner and successful applicant, acknowledged the funds will allow it to make needed safety enhancements to proceed on locally owned roads. She said Westfall is also the Chairman and President of the Kansas Association of Counties.

“I am always pleased when our Harvey County Road and Bridge Department can partner with KDOT to improve or make our county roads safer,” said Westfall. “The county is going to upgrade signage at approximately 28 intersections that use multiple stop signs.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Kansas HRRR funds cover about 90-100% of total project costs with the counties making up the difference if needed. She said KDOT was able to choose six more projects for FFY 2022 and several projects that were previously scheduled for FFY 2023 were moved up to FFY 2022.

“When additional federal coronavirus relief funds became available, KDOT recognized the need to move quickly to expand the HRRR program to as many counties as possible,” said KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Even with the additional money, we are only able to fund half the applications received, which shows the high demand for rural safety projects.”

Gov. Kelly said KDOT got over 30 applicants for 2021 HRRR safety-related funding for off-system rural roadways. She said HRRR project funding ranged from $62,000 to $1.4 million. Counties sent their applications for the program from November 2020 to the end of February 2021.

According to the Kansas Governor, projects in the program fall into one of two categories: Systemic, which encompasses a local roadway collector network, or Site Specific. She said projects in the Systemic category are 100% federally funded and do not need a local match. She said Site Specific projects are 90% federally funded with the county contributing at least 10% of the cost.

Gov. Kelly said the recipients are as follows:

County Project Category and Description Amount Awarded Federal Fiscal Year Cherokee Systemic: Upgrading signing of all major collectors east of K-7. $280,000 FFY 2023 Coffey Site-Specific: Roadway widening and shoulder improvements on Old US-50 between Faun Rd. and U.S. 75. $2,350,000 FFY 2022 Comanche Site-Specific: Improve intersection geometry of Road 4 and Avenue G. $310,000 FFY 2023 Ellis Site-Specific: Install pavement markings, rumble strips and signing at two intersections on Old U.S. 40. $107,000 FFY 2022 Harvey Systemic: Upgrade signing at 28 intersections on local roads. $64,200 FFY 2023 Hodgeman Systemic: Install pavement markings on all paved roads. $62,000 FFY 2022 Leavenworth Site-Specific: Improve shoulders and install rumble strips on Route 5. $1,429,000 FFY 2023 Lincoln Systemic: Install pavement markings on all paved roads. $314,000 FFY 2022 Marion Site-Specific: Improve shoulders and install rumble strips on Indigo Rd. $108,000 FFY 2023 McPherson Site-Specific: Improve shoulders on 27th Ave. from Overland Rd. to the north city limits of Canton. $540,000 FFY 2023 Miami Site-Specific: Roadway widening and shoulder improvements on Old KC Rd. $350,000 FFY 2023 Montgomery Site-Specific: Improve shoulders on CR4700 from south city limits of Coffeyville to CR1200 and intersection geometric improvements at CR4700 and CR1450. $1,18,000 FFY 2023 Morton Site-Specific: Intersection improvements at D Rd. and Road 14 and D Rd. and Road 24. $86,000 FFY 2022 Ness Site-Specific: Install guardrails and delineate roadside hazards on C Rd. from 20 Rd. north to K-96. $286,000 FFY 2022 Phillips Systemic: Upgrade signing on all roads west of U.S. 183. $468,000 FFY 2023 Rawlins Systemic: Upgrade signing on all major collectors east of K-25. $403,000 FFY 2023

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.