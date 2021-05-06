Advertisement

Kansas City man convicted in scheme to steal 1,400 phones

(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to steal more than 1,400 cell phones in burglaries in several states, and then reselling them.

Bryan C. Kirkendoll II, 31, was found guilty Wednesday for helping to steal electronic devices — primarily cell phones — during 48 burglaries in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, and Oklahoma, federal prosecutors said. The loss was estimated at more than $1 million.

Kirkendoll was convicted for participating in a conspiracy, three counts of transporting stolen property across state lines, two counts of witness tampering, one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce and obstruction of justice.

A co-defendant, Viktor Chernetskiy, 31, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty last summer to his role in the conspiracy and to one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 3.

The burglaries occurred between Nov. 21, 2018, and June 14, 2019.

Kirkendoll was also convicted of intimidating and threatening a victim/witness in the case to dissuade him from testifying at the trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Evergy reports nearly 8,000 customers without power late Wednesday afternoon. (Evergy outage map)
Evergy reports power restored for over 7,790 Topekans
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
One person was killed and another person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash...
One killed, another critically injured Wednesday morning in Brown County crash

Latest News

13 News at Six
30-year-old Anthony Peveto was arrested Thursday in Osage Co.
Minnesota man arrested in Osage Co. for possession of meth
Fort Riley soldiers become citizens at naturalization ceremony
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Kamalei Correa (55) watches from the sideline during the first...
Chiefs sign LB Correa
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez throws to first for the double play hit into by...
McKenzie, Reyes and Indians beat Royals 4-0 for 4-game sweep