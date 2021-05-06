Kansas Chamber awards inaugural Member and Legislative Champions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has recognized its Member and Legislative Champions.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce says on Monday it started a new tradition by recognizing its 2021 Chamber Champions and Legislative Champions during its annual dinner.

“Kansas Chamber members are committed to the Chamber’s mission of striving to improve the state’s economic climate for the benefit of every business and Kansan, and to safeguarding our system of free, competitive enterprise,” said Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. “However, there are some who go above and beyond that commitment with their time, energy, and investment in supporting our work. These Chamber Champions exemplify that commitment.”

Cobb and Chairman of the Board Chuck Grier presented the awards to Bill Pickert of BKD CPAs and Advisors, John Guyot of Security Benefit and Vista Productions.

According to the Chamber, Pickert has been a consistent entity on the Chamber’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee. It said he served as Chairman and Vice-Chair as well as on the finance committee for several years. Pickert is involved in the Chamber’s budget process and it said he gives excellent insight and advice regarding its operations and investments. The Chamber said Pickert and BKD are also strong supporters and investors of the Chamber’s Foundation, Kansas Manufacturing Council, the Chamber’s Political Affairs Committee, the Event Marketing Program and Leadership Kansas.

The Chamber said Guyot recently finished his second, three-year term on its Board of Directors. It said he has been a longtime supporter of its advocacy efforts and was the driving force in Security Benefit’s engagement and investment in the Chamber’s Vision 2025 strategic plan as one of the first lead gifts. Guyot also solidified Security Benefit’s continued support of its events as a top-level Platinum Sponsor.

According to the Chamber, Vista Productions is also a longtime Chamber member and events partner and has been responsible for the look and sound of its annual dinners for over a decade. During 2020, it said Vista played a critical role to ensure the Chamber’s many in-person events and board meetings could switch to a hybrid format to allow members and guests to attend remotely. Despite pandemic restrictions, it said the Chamber reached more members, stayed within budget and did not need to cancel a single event. In fact, it said many more events were added with Vista’s help.

“Kansans who support our state’s business community go beyond those who belong to the Kansas Chamber. Key to the success of our team’s advocacy in the Kansas Statehouse and in Washington, D.C. is who is elected to serve and whether they support our pro-jobs agenda,” said Cobb.

The Chamber also said it recognized retired U.S. Senator Pat Roberts and 90 Kansas legislators for their work on behalf of the business community.

