K-State urges students to get COVID-19 vaccine before semester ends

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University will continue to offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine until the end of the semester.

Kansas State University says Lafene Health Center will offer final COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for students before the end of the spring semester.

According to K-State, Lafene Health Center will offer single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines from Thursday, May 6, to Friday, May 21. It said the vaccines will be offered Monday through Friday at Lafene’s Allergy and Immunization Clinic. Appointments are required and can be made by clicking HERE or calling 785-532-6544.

K-State said it is crucial for all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19. It said it wants to make sure every Wildcat is a Wellcat as K-Staters leave campus for the summer and as it prepares for an in-person return in the fall.

More information can be found HERE.

