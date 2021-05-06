Advertisement

Former State Rep. Allan Rothlisberg passes away

Former State Rep. Allan Rothlisberg passed away the week of May 1.
Former State Rep. Allan Rothlisberg passed away the week of May 1.(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Former 65th District State Representative, Allan Rothlisberg, died this week. He was elected to the 65th District seat in November of 2012 and served from January of 2013 until 2015.

Rothlisberg was also a member of the Grandview Plaza City Council from 2018 until the present time. He had been serving as president of the council.

Rothlisberg had also been retired from the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be next Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Johnson Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 203 North Washington, Junction City. There will be a service on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Evergy reports nearly 8,000 customers without power late Wednesday afternoon. (Evergy outage map)
Evergy reports power restored for over 7,790 Topekans
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
One person was killed and another person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash...
One killed, another critically injured Wednesday morning in Brown County crash

Latest News

13 News at Six
30-year-old Anthony Peveto was arrested Thursday in Osage Co.
Minnesota man arrested in Osage Co. for possession of meth
Fort Riley soldiers become citizens at naturalization ceremony
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Kamalei Correa (55) watches from the sideline during the first...
Chiefs sign LB Correa
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez throws to first for the double play hit into by...
McKenzie, Reyes and Indians beat Royals 4-0 for 4-game sweep