Former State Rep. Allan Rothlisberg passes away

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Former 65th District State Representative, Allan Rothlisberg, died this week. He was elected to the 65th District seat in November of 2012 and served from January of 2013 until 2015.

Rothlisberg was also a member of the Grandview Plaza City Council from 2018 until the present time. He had been serving as president of the council.

Rothlisberg had also been retired from the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be next Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Johnson Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 203 North Washington, Junction City. There will be a service on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery.

