Data protection company offers tips to keep passwords safe for World Password Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - May 6 is World Password Day and Infrascale has offered tips to keep your passwords safe.

Infrascale, a cloud-based data protection company, says May 6 is World Password Day and it wanted to offer the following tips to help residents keep their passwords safe:

Be unpredictable. Infrascale said there are two common password attacks: Brute force and Dictionary attacks. It said both usually use a bot, but can also be done by hand, which involves attempting a sequence of numbers and commons words like 123456-. To minimize this type of exposure, the company said to make sure passwords are not predictable.

Be creative. According to Infrascale, residents should consider creating a phrase and use the first or second letter of each word, or substitute a special character for letters or numbers. It said residents can also use a password generator, which is guaranteed to spit out some creative and secure password options.

Be long. The data protection specialists said most passwords are required to be at least 10 to 12 characters long. It said the longer the password, the more possible combinations it would take to guess the password, which is generally safer. However, the company warned not to forget tips one and two, because long common words and sequences of numbers are still easy to hack.

Be smart. Infrascale said one of the more common reasons passwords are compromised is because people share their credentials. Never share passwords. It said to also be mindful of phishing when a text or email is received that asks for confirmation of details. As a good rule of thumb, the company said unless a personal request is made, do not enter your credentials. If there are any doubts, contact the organization that has requested the information directly.

Be fresh. According to Infrascale, you should refresh passwords regularly. While it may seem tedious, it said one of the best ways to protect passwords is to change them on a regular basis. Additionally, you should have a different password for every long. Having a unique password for all accounts ensures when one is compromised, the others will still be protected. However, it said if you cannot remember all of your passwords, you should consider using a secure password manager.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.