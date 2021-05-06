Customers invited to comment on Evergy’s new Sustainability Transformation Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission is inviting the public to comment on Evergy’s new Sustainability Transformation Plan.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has opened the public comment period May 6 - July 7 to allow customers the chance to weigh in on the company’s proposed Sustainability Transformation Plan. The plan, approved by Evergy’s Board of Directors, it said is designed to cut operating and maintenance expenses while also increasing capital expenditures.

According to the KCC, in order to protect the interest of Kansas ratepayers, it opened a General Investigation on August 27 to give staff, stakeholders and Evergy the chance to talk about and evaluate the plan.

As part of the investigation, the KCC said a series of workshops were scheduled to broadcast on its YouTube channel. It said the final workshop will be held on May 24, at 10 a.m., where Evergy will rent an updated plan that incorporates feedback from earlier workshops and answer questions from intervenors and Commissioners.

The KCC said recordings of the workshops are available on YouTube for those that missed them. It said topics covered include grid modernization investments and related benefits, operational efficiencies and enhanced customer experience.

Additional information can be found HERE.

To make a public comment click HERE.

