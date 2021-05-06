Man escapes house that catches fire early Thursday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury early Thursday when he was able to get out of his North Topeka home after it caught fire, authorities

injuries were reported in a house fire early Thursday on the city’s north side.

The blaze was reported around 5:35 a.m. at 1524 N. Kansas Ave.

Smoke was showing from the rear upstairs portion of the home as firefighters arrived on the scene.

A man was able to get out of the house before firefighters arrived.

Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Chris Herrera said crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Crews were able to connect a hose to a fire truck at the scene and didn’t need to use a hydrant for water, Herrera said.

The man who was at the house at the time of the fire was treated at the scene by American Medical Response ambulance personnel.

The man didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Topeka fire investigators were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Crews were pulling debris, including insulation, from the rear upstairs portion of the home and tossed it over a wooden staircase on the northeast corner of the residence to the ground below.

Additional details, including the cause of the fire and an estimated dollar loss, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

