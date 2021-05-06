Counterfeit vaping products cost Wyandotte Co. business over $3,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and business from Wyandotte Co. have been ordered to pay penalties for selling counterfeit vaping products.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt as a Wyandotte Co. woman faces $3,300 in penalties for selling counterfeit e-cigarette products on Thursday.

According to Schmidt, Estanya Tenhue, owner of America for Humanity, Inc., doing business as Bargain Hunters, was ordered to pay $3,300 in civil penalties in a consent judgment approved in Wyandotte Co. District Court by Judge Constance M. Alvey on Thursday. He said Tenhue was also ordered to reimburse the cost of his investigation into her business practices.

Schmidt said Tenhue knowingly mislead customers by falsely representing e-cigarette products to be authentic branded merchandise when they were not. He said the counterfeit products include vaping devices and liquids.

According to the AG, the consumer protection judgment is the fourth read by his office in the past nine months that addresses counterfeit e-cigarette products discovered by his Tobacco Enforcement Unit.

In September of 2020, Schmidt said Veneet Kanti, Gayatri Kanti and Morani, Inc., doing business as Logan 66, were ordered to pay $7,500 in civil penalties and the costs of his investigation in a case filed in Franklin Co.

In October of 2020, the AG said Aaron Dune and Smoke Stax, LLC, were ordered to pay $5,000 in civil penalties and the costs of his investigation in a case filed in Sedgwick Co.

In February of 2021, Schmidt said Vinodbhai Patel, operator of Jay Ganesh LLC, and the company were ordered to pay $30,000 in civil penalties and the costs of his investigation in a case filed in Wyandotte Co.

Other investigations into counterfeit vape products remain pending.

Copies of the judgment can be found HERE.

