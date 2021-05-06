Advertisement

City Manager updates the American Recovery Program Act funding

By JC Post
Published: May. 6, 2021
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City expects to receive approximately $3 million in American Recovery Program Act money. Allen Dinkel, City Manager noted the amount during an update to the city commission this week. He explained the City doesn’t have to spend it immediately.

Officials expect to receive half of the money in the July time frame. “Don’t know what we can use it for yet. Then the rest will come next year in July. We have until Dec. 31, 2024, to use the funds.”

Dinkel noted possible ideas could include replacing sewer and water lines in the older part of the city. No plans are finalized at this point. Dinkel emphasized there will be rules in the program that will have to be followed closely.

