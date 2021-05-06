Chiefs sign LB Correa

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in another linebacker.

The team has signed former Jaguar LB Kamalei Correa, according to the player’s agency.

DEC Management tweeted the signing Thursday.

Correa was a 2016 draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens, and spent the last two seasons with the Titans and Jaguars. He played in nine games between stints with the latter two teams, starting six of them.

