Aldersgate Village announces expansion, new ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aldersgate Village will soon have a new owner, and some new space.

The retirement community announced it will ad two 12-unit Home Plus buildings and a 60-unit apartment complex to its Topeka campus. Groundbreaking on the expansion projects is expected to take place early this summer.

Recover-Care Healthcare will assume ownership of Aldersgate’s nursing facility, effective July 1.

