When the Lights Turn Off: KU great shares struggle of loving and leaving football

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a day football history buffs will never forget: November 23, 1991.

KU versus Missouri.

“I went in as a loser, and I came out as a winner,” KU running back Tony Sands said after the game. “What more could you ask for in a situation such as this?”

Five-foot-six, 175 lb. Sands rushed 58 times for 396 yards on his way to the NCAA history books. Both numbers were records at the time; his 58 carries still stands.

The game was the cherry on top of a career considered one of the all-time best in Lawrence. The 1991 Big Eight Player of the Year and two-time All-American finished his time as a Jayhawk with 3,788 yards — currently the second-highest mark in program history.

But what happens when the lights turn off?

“What do I do now? I had never prepared myself for life after the game,” Sands said thirty years after his historic night. “The thought of, what do I do? Suicide? All this came across my mind because I didn’t know what my purpose in life was.”

“What do I do now? I had never prepared myself for life after the game.”

After his brief professional career ended, Sands struggled with his new identity: no football, no coaches or fans, no flashing lights.

Just, Tony.

“My transition was tough. I didn’t know what to do,” he said. “I hated football. That was the first thing I took my anger out on, was football. I wouldn’t watch football for a good year and a half. It was disgusting to me. I thought, the one thing I thought was my life has let me down.”

And he’s not alone.

A 2019 study in the Journal of Issues in Intercollegiate Athletics took a deeper look at athletes struggling with the transition away from sports.

Researchers found of 178 athletes surveyed, the majority reported “a profound sense of loss upon leaving their sport.”

“The one thing I thought was my life has let me down.”

“It is a deep transition when you’ve done something for so long, and now there’s no help,” Sands said. “There’s a human being outside of that uniform that is at some point going to have to face the transition that this part of your life is going to come to an end.”

College athletes are used to strict regiments. Meals and class schedules are often handed for them. Study hall is mandatory, and GAs perform class checks to make sure they don’t skip.

“Now, we are not in control. There is no head coach there, there’s no training table there, there’s no academic advisors there, all that is gone. And now you’ve got to navigate through it,” he said. “We’re spoon-fed from five years old, from the time we play sports all the way up until it ends. But there’s no diffusion process.”

In the midst of his struggle, Sands went back to KU to finish his degree.

That’s when he got into training. He found his purpose again — and his love for football.

“I love the game because I found out who I was as a person, and that football didn’t make me that person,” Sands said. “What’s making me that person now is the joy that I’m getting now in helping others.”

“I found out who I was as a person, and that football didn’t make me that person. What’s making me that person now is the joy that I’m getting now in helping others.”

These days, you can find him helping young athletes find their purpose on — and off — the field.

“It’s okay not to know. It’s okay to reach out and get help,” Sands advised athletes facing the same transition. “You are going to be okay if you follow those steps.”

Sands wrote about his journey to finding purpose outside of his playing career in his book, I Was Before My Time. It’s available for purchase on Amazon.

"I had never prepared myself for life after the game."



In honor of Mental Health Awareness month, KU great @tonysands24 shares his struggle with the transition out of college athletics.



His story of loving & leaving football, and finding himself outside of the game:#kufball pic.twitter.com/KuArXXCiVr — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) May 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.