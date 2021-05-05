Wednesday forecast: A few sprinkles possible, most spots dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After starting out in the 30s and 40s this morning, most spots will end up near 70° despite partly to mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. There may be some light rain or sprinkles at times today and tonight however most spots will likely stay dry and for those that get rain it won’t amount to much.

The chance for heavier rain will return Friday night through Saturday night where t-storms will occur as well. This is the most concerning part of the 8 day when it comes to hazardous weather otherwise the other rain chances will come without the threat for lightning and t-storms and the rain won’t be as heavy.

Depending how quickly storms Friday night into Saturday morning move out and redevelop in the afternoon will depend on if and how strong the storms will be for late Saturday into Saturday evening. This will be due to a cold front pushing through bringing cooler weather on Sunday and if any rain lingers on Sunday it’ll come without the risk of t-storms.

This Afternoon: Partly Sunny. Sprinkles or light rain can’t be ruled out, most spots dry. Highs in the mid 60s-low 70s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Chance of isolated showers (where rain could be heavy for a brief period of time with lightning even possible between 7pm-10pm) slight chance of showers/sprinkles mainly after midnight. Again most spots will remain dry. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds SW/NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than some clouds early it’ll generally be mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds N 10-20 mph.

Temperatures do warm up Friday into Saturday before the cold front pushes through Saturday night. How warm it will get will depend on cloud cover and rain. This can be said for next week as well but overall the temperature trend is for warmer temperatures to begin to move in by Wednesday (lasting into Friday).

Taking Action:

The threat for t-storms for the work week is extremely low so if you are caught outside with a brief rain shower or sprinkles especially today you shouldn’t have to worry about lightning. There does remain uncertainty on exact timing and location of showers/storms late Friday afternoon through the weekend. There is more of a concern for storms that may be strong or severe Saturday night. Keep checking back for updates.

