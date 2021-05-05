Advertisement

Washburn Rural Middle School adds a pop to Teacher Appreciation Day

Poppin-Squeeze Lemonade visits Washburn Rural Middle School on May 4. 2021, Teacher...
Poppin-Squeeze Lemonade visits Washburn Rural Middle School on May 4. 2021, Teacher Appreciation Day.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural Middle School (WRMS) celebrated Teacher Appreciation Day in a popping way.

WRMS celebrated the special day with a visit from Poppin-Squeeze Lemonade.

Teachers and Staff could get a free lemonade or limeade plus a snack-size portion of popcorn.

Auburn-Washburn school district officials wanted to make sure efforts were recognized especially teaching during the pandemic.

“Obviously, our teachers and our staff mean everything to the district and we couldn’t do what we do without them and we wanted to take advantage of that opportunity just to say thank you,” said district spokesman Martin Weishaar.

The Auburn-Washburn School District will be giving treats to teachers all week.

