Advertisement

Wall with a mural is being planned in front of JCPD

Police Department site from Ninth and Franklin
Police Department site from Ninth and Franklin(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City Commissioners have given their approval to a new curved stone and concrete wall 10 feet tall and 20 feet wide with a mural on it in front of the Junction City Police Department building near the Ninth and Franklin intersection.

John Lamb, Police Chief, told the commission as part of an effort to display JCPD and Junction City pride and enforce their commitment to community pride the police department sought the approval for the project. “Once built a local artist has been requested to paint the wall with a mural highlighting many positive features of JCPD, Junction City and Kansas.” As part of  the project there are also plans for a police memorial with a bronze plaque honoring fallen officers.

Lamb stated murals add value to neighborhoods, encourage dialogue and make neighborhoods beautiful.  He hopes to pay for the project with asset forfeiture funds.  Construction on the wall is expected to begin within two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
Kansas House Committee passes revised marijuana bill, could see House vote this week
Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, who was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for...
Man convicted of slayings at KC-area Jewish Community Center in 2014 dies Monday at El Dorado prison

Latest News

Kansas administers over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
The band was part of a weekly series.
The Paradize Band entertains downtown crowd
Bulbs from Ted Ensley Gardens were sold to the public.
Tulip bulbs sold
Child safety group gives tips after child taken in stolen vehicle
Online COVID vaccine scheduling no longer available in Riley Co.