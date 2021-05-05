Wall with a mural is being planned in front of JCPD

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City Commissioners have given their approval to a new curved stone and concrete wall 10 feet tall and 20 feet wide with a mural on it in front of the Junction City Police Department building near the Ninth and Franklin intersection.

John Lamb, Police Chief, told the commission as part of an effort to display JCPD and Junction City pride and enforce their commitment to community pride the police department sought the approval for the project. “Once built a local artist has been requested to paint the wall with a mural highlighting many positive features of JCPD, Junction City and Kansas.” As part of the project there are also plans for a police memorial with a bronze plaque honoring fallen officers.

Lamb stated murals add value to neighborhoods, encourage dialogue and make neighborhoods beautiful. He hopes to pay for the project with asset forfeiture funds. Construction on the wall is expected to begin within two weeks.

