Advertisement

U.S. 24 to close north of Riley

(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)(KEYC News Now, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin the closure of U.S. 24 north of Riley on Friday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says a project that will close part of U.S. 24 in both directions, north of Riley, for several months will begin on Friday, May 7.

According to KDOT, the closure is about one-quarter of a mile north of Riley. It said work will include a box culvert replacement, asphalt resurfacing, grading and seeding. It said the highway will be closed to traffic, but property owners will have access to their properties at all times.

KDOT said barricades will be in place for the entire project and a signed detour will direct drivers to use U.S. 77 and K-82.

According to KDOT, work will happen Monday through Friday and on Saturday if needed, during daylight hours. It said the project is expected to be finished by mid-August, depending on the weather.

To stay up to date on Kansas roadway projects, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
Kansas House Committee passes revised marijuana bill, could see House vote this week
Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, who was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for...
Man convicted of slayings at KC-area Jewish Community Center in 2014 dies Monday at El Dorado prison

Latest News

Kansas administers over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
The band was part of a weekly series.
The Paradize Band entertains downtown crowd
Bulbs from Ted Ensley Gardens were sold to the public.
Tulip bulbs sold
Child safety group gives tips after child taken in stolen vehicle
Online COVID vaccine scheduling no longer available in Riley Co.