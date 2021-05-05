U.S. 24 to close north of Riley

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin the closure of U.S. 24 north of Riley on Friday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says a project that will close part of U.S. 24 in both directions, north of Riley, for several months will begin on Friday, May 7.

According to KDOT, the closure is about one-quarter of a mile north of Riley. It said work will include a box culvert replacement, asphalt resurfacing, grading and seeding. It said the highway will be closed to traffic, but property owners will have access to their properties at all times.

KDOT said barricades will be in place for the entire project and a signed detour will direct drivers to use U.S. 77 and K-82.

According to KDOT, work will happen Monday through Friday and on Saturday if needed, during daylight hours. It said the project is expected to be finished by mid-August, depending on the weather.

