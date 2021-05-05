Topeka, Shawnee Co. not worried about chlorine shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many are worried about the impact a nationwide chlorine shortage may have on their summer plans.

An increased demand for the substance, along with the outage off one of the country’s three suppliers, has experts thinking chlorine prices may jump by 70 percent.

Topeka and Shawnee County officials say they will not be affected by the shortage.

The City of Topeka says they just received a delivery of the liquid chlorine they use for water treatment, a shipment that will last through the fall. Shawnee County Parks and Rec says the shortage only affects facilities that use the “pucks” or tablets, which they don’t use.

