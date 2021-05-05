Topeka man arrested on meth, heroin counts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was behind bars Wednesday in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with drug possession after police served a narcotics search warrant Tuesday in central Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Matthew Bonebrake, 44, of Topeka.

According to police Lt. Jerry Monasmith, Bonebrake was arrested after members of the Topeka Police Department’s Narcotics Unit served as search warrant in the 1100 block of S.W. Fillmore as part of an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the search, officers found heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at that location.

As a result, Bonebrake was arrested and was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in connection with possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and use of a communication device to commit a felony drug violation.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.