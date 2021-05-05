Advertisement

Topeka man arrested on meth, heroin counts

Matthew Bonebrake, 44, was arrested Tuesday in connection with methamphetamine and heroin...
Matthew Bonebrake, 44, was arrested Tuesday in connection with methamphetamine and heroin possession after police served a narcotics search warrant in the 1100 block of S.W. Fillmore, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was behind bars Wednesday in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with drug possession after police served a narcotics search warrant Tuesday in central Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Matthew Bonebrake, 44, of Topeka.

According to police Lt. Jerry Monasmith, Bonebrake was arrested after members of the Topeka Police Department’s Narcotics Unit served as search warrant in the 1100 block of S.W. Fillmore as part of an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the search, officers found heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at that location.

As a result, Bonebrake was arrested and was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in connection with possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and use of a communication device to commit a felony drug violation.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
Kansas House Committee passes revised marijuana bill, could see House vote this week
Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, who was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for...
Man convicted of slayings at KC-area Jewish Community Center in 2014 dies Monday at El Dorado prison

Latest News

Kansas administers over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
The band was part of a weekly series.
The Paradize Band entertains downtown crowd
Bulbs from Ted Ensley Gardens were sold to the public.
Tulip bulbs sold
Child safety group gives tips after child taken in stolen vehicle
Online COVID vaccine scheduling no longer available in Riley Co.