Topeka City Council unanimously approves downtown master plan

(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The downtown master plan is said to set the stage for the next 10 years of downtown development and the Topeka City Council put that plan in motion.

On Tuesday night, the council voted unanimously to approve the plan after hearing a presentation last week.

The plan divides the greater downtown area, stretching from 12th street to the NOTO arts district, into 9 different districts.

They include a capitol district around the statehouse and areas for office space and housing.

The goal of the plan is to bring more people to the downtown area.

“If you have things to do such as a sports park or a convention center, that type of thing that brings people downtown which then supports the restaurants and other activities that are there for entertainment,” said Topeka City Manager Brent Trout.

Trout said you might see some road work projects in the downtown area sometime next year, but most other projects are long-term so it could be a while before you notice any substantial changes.

