Teens recognized for rushing to the side of an unresponsive man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka teens are being celebrated for their quick actions while on the job.

On March 25, 2021, Bryce Driskell and Wesson Wagner were working at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on MacVicar when they saw a customer collapse.

Driskell and Wagner rushed to the man’s side until paramedics arrived.

Safe Streets Coalition named the two as May’s “Champions of Character” during a virtual recognition ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Wagner was presented his award virtually by Topeka High Asst. Principal Dr. Laura Lyons.

Driskell was joined by Topeka West High School Principal Mr. Colin Cathey.

