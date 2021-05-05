Advertisement

Stormont Vail Events Center ready to host events once again

Stormont Vail Events Center
Stormont Vail Events Center(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center is nearly ready to host events again.

Workers are cleaning up and putting the final touches on their renovations.

Among the $48 million of renovations, General Manager Kellen highlighted the expanded entrance, which will allow people to wait for events inside. There are also seven new concession stands with expanded offerings. Seitz also shared his excitement for their new convenience options, including digital ticket sales and remote concessions. Seitz says all of the new additions will help the experience rival that of metropolitan venues.

“We’ve adopted a lot of these really fun engagement patron-centric activities and patron-centric amenities at the facility, that you’re not going to find anywhere else,” Seitz said. “It’s really something exciting, and we honestly can’t wait to use it.”

Seitz says they will be ready for graduations in two weeks, and have a line of events planned afterwards.

