Snow White kiss is inappropriate, nix it from Disneyland show, newspaper editorial argues

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs(Disney via Associated Press)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Disneyland reopens in Anaheim, a California newspaper is urging the theme park to eliminate a reenactment of one of the most famous scenes from one of the company’s most iconic movies.

In an editorial posted by SF Gate, two of its editors argue the grand finale of the Snow White Enchanted Wish ride, when the Prince kisses our heroine to awaken her from the Evil Queen’s wicked spell, should be removed from the ending.

They argue because she was unconscious, Snow White couldn’t give consent to be being kissed and it “cannot possibly be true love if only one person knows it’s happening.”

The pair contended consent in early Disney movies is a major issue and that the scene could teach kids that kissing “when it hasn’t been established if both parties are willing to engage” is okay.

They went on to acknowledge that the performance light show and special effects means the scene “is beautifully executed – as long as you’re not watching it as a fairy tale, not a life lesson.” Much of the editorial too complimented the ride’s storytelling (up until the final scene) and upgraded audio and video features.

Disneyland opened last Friday with some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness, after a 13-month hiatus. It had been closed because of California’s strict virus rules.

Capacity is limited, and only in-state visitors are allowed. Hugs and handshakes with Mickey are also out. Industry experts say the reopening could encourage more Californians to travel as the state sees life spring back after a deadly winter virus surge.

California has the country’s lowest rate of new coronavirus cases, and more than half of eligible residents have received a vaccine dose.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

