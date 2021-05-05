Advertisement

Shawnee Heights Elementary raises money for SH seniors

Shawnee Heights Elementary
Shawnee Heights Elementary(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Food trucks were in full force at Shawnee Heights Elementary Tuesday night.

The community was welcome at the school’s “Pettit Parking Lot Party.” The event raised money to award scholarships to graduating seniors, many of whom attended the elementary school as well, in memory of the school’s first principal, Edward Pettit.

“We look forward to all that they are going on to do, but we want to celebrate them and their successes that they’ve had here at SHES and in the Shawnee Heights community,” Shawnee Heights Elementary Rebecca Hummer said.

The Pettit family has awarded nearly $53,000 in scholarships over the past 27 years.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

This Seaman High Senior is busy drumming, dancing and performing.
Good Kid Samantha Viera is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Shawnee Heights hosted nearly 100 athletes for a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives...
Local athletes get exposure at Shawnee Heights Junior Combine
Nearly 100 local athletes competed at a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives from...
Shawnee Heights hosts Junior Day Combine
The Topeka High School String Orchestra presents a Concert program with music, string orchestra...
Topeka High School String Orchestra