Shawnee Heights Elementary raises money for SH seniors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Food trucks were in full force at Shawnee Heights Elementary Tuesday night.

The community was welcome at the school’s “Pettit Parking Lot Party.” The event raised money to award scholarships to graduating seniors, many of whom attended the elementary school as well, in memory of the school’s first principal, Edward Pettit.

“We look forward to all that they are going on to do, but we want to celebrate them and their successes that they’ve had here at SHES and in the Shawnee Heights community,” Shawnee Heights Elementary Rebecca Hummer said.

The Pettit family has awarded nearly $53,000 in scholarships over the past 27 years.

