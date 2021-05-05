Advertisement

Sedgwick County jailer accused of sex with inmate arrested

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s detention deputy accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate has been arrested, authorities in Kansas said.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of Deputy Tony LoSavio. The department received a tip Tuesday about the relationship, a news release said, and an initial investigation led officers to arrest LoSavio on suspicion of having unlawful sexual relations with a woman being held at the jail.

He faces eight counts and has been placed on unpaid suspension, the release said.

LoSavio has been employed by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office since March 2017, officials said. It was not clear whether he yet had an attorney as of Wednesday morning.

