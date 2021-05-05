Search warrant leads to narcotic arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On May 4, the Topeka Police Department arrested one man in the 1100 block of SW Fillmore street, in relation to an ongoing search warrant investigation.

During the search warrant, officers found heroin, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

44-year-old Matthew Bonebrake, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and use of a communication device to commit a felony drug violation.

Anyone with more information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368- 9400. You can also call 785-234- 0007 to leave an anonymous tip.

