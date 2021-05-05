Advertisement

Search warrant leads to narcotic arrest

Two people were arrested early Monday in connection with a business burglary in the 1000 block...
Two people were arrested early Monday in connection with a business burglary in the 1000 block of S.E. California Avenue.(WIBW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On May 4, the Topeka Police Department arrested one man in the 1100 block of SW Fillmore street, in relation to an ongoing search warrant investigation.

During the search warrant, officers found heroin, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

44-year-old Matthew Bonebrake, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and use of a communication device to commit a felony drug violation.

Anyone with more information is asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368- 9400. You can also call 785-234- 0007 to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

This Seaman High Senior is busy drumming, dancing and performing.
Good Kid Samantha Viera is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Shawnee Heights hosted nearly 100 athletes for a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives...
Local athletes get exposure at Shawnee Heights Junior Combine
Nearly 100 local athletes competed at a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives from...
Shawnee Heights hosts Junior Day Combine