Seaman HS senior makes history with e-sports scholarship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Seaman High School senior is proving a lot can be accomplished by playing video games.

With one stroke of a pen Tuesday, Kalor Hasenkamp made history by becoming the first scholarship recipient for esports for Highland Community College and the first from Seaman to earn a scholarship like this.

It is a milestone Hasenkamp holds with pride.

“It’s a crazy feeling of knowing that I’m the first and I can really pioneer the next generation of players and influence other people also continues in esports and get into it and keep playing really means a lot to me,” he said.

“I know a lot of other people wanna do too and I wanna inspire everybody else and anybody else who wants to play video games to go competitive keep playing and chase their dreams.”

It is an achievement school officials are proud to have especially knowing Hasenkamp is known for his skills on the football field.

“I was a little surprised, to say the least, but I’m excited for Kalor that he has the opportunity to move on and pursue a passion he loves,” said Seaman’s Athletic Director, Steve Bushnell.

“It is unique it’s just a matter of time I’m guessing before what’s going on at the collegiate level trickles down to the high school level.”

Ben Counts, who is the Head E-sports Coach Highland Community College, said Hasenkamp will bring more to the team than just his video game skills.

“What I usually do with my athletes and where Kalor really excelled was I had multiple conversations about their philosophy of the game and on life and how they’re trying to grow as a person,” he said.

“During the conversation I had with Kalor, I identified a lot of stuff I could help him with and I could help him excel and that’s what really drew me to Kalor.”

Hasenkamp said he hopes his achievements can score opportunities for others.

“E-sports is right now but a lot of people don’t know about it hey Sue it’s a very welcoming industry,” he said.

“It’s always better to chase your dreams than settle for less,” he said.

“I think e-sports really offers that program for us to level up and actually play video games and allow us to go places we’d go to if we didn’t play at all.”

