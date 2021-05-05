Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary celebrates Cinco de Mayo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary celebrated Cinco de Mayo by learning about the Mexican holiday Wednesday.

Third graders learned about the Battle of Puebla as part of their ABC Countdown to the end of the school year.

Wednesday’s lesson focused on the vocabulary term that means “to celebrate”.

Teachers said returning to in-person learning is worth celebrating already but Cinco de Mayo is a celebration worth sharing and learning about with students to get in touch with their roots.

“It’s really important to our school because we have so many students with a Mexican culture and background most of our students are of Mexican heritage so we want to share that culture with other students as well,” said Charlotte Munoz, a third grade dual-language teacher.

Pre-K students made their own pinata crafts to celebrate the holiday.

