RCPD celebrates 30 years of accreditation

RCPD celebrates 30th anniversary of accreditation(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members and local law enforcement members gathered in the lobby at the Riley County Police Department Tuesday morning to celebrate three decades of accreditation.

Riley County Law Board, Chair, Linda Morse and RCPD, Director, Dennis Butler welcomed attendees to a celebration of the Riley County Police Department’s re-accreditation.

“The reason why it’s important to recognize this, is because this was the first Police Department in Kansas to earn accreditation in 1991.” Riley County Police Department Director, Dennis P. Butler says.

RCPD received its initial accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, known as CALEA, 30 years ago.

CALEA’s regional program director Tim Baysinger joined the event via video conference call to present the re-accreditation certificate. It signifies the agency met or surpassed 461 procedures and criteria.

“Director Butler and his staff understand the involvement in the CALEA process minimizes the agencies exposure to liability, demonstrates accountability to the public, and guarantees professional management practices.” CALEA Regional Program Director, Tim Baysinger says.

Butler says all RCPD personnel are held to the same standards, to provide the best service to the community.

“We are willing and have been adopting what are considered to be the best practices in law enforcement.” Butler says.

Riley County Police Department’s must renew its CALEA accreditation every four years.

