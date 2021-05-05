Advertisement

Police identify teen fatally shot at Wichita car wash

By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have identified a teen fatally shot earlier this week at a south Wichita car wash.

Fernando Recio, 18, of Wichita, died from his injuries in the late Monday night shooting, Wichita police said in a news release.

The shooting happened just before midnight Monday, when police were called to the car wash report of several shots fired, police said. Officers who arrived on the scene found Recio with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Police said the teen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating and don’t believe the shooting was random, police said.

No arrests had been reported or suspects named by Wednesday afternoon.

