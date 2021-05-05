Advertisement

Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies

This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.(Peloton via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton is recalling about 125,000 of its treadmills, less than a month after denying they were dangerous and saying it would not pull them from the market, even though they were linked to the death of a child and injuries of 29 others.

The company said Wednesday that it will now offer full refunds for the Peloton Tread+ treadmills, which cost more than $4,200. It will also stop selling them.

The recall comes after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned on April 17 that people with children and pets should immediately stop using the Tread+ treadmill after a child was pulled under it and died.

At the time, Peloton pushed back against the safety commission saying the warning was “inaccurate and misleading” and that there was no reason to stop using the machines. CEO John Foley also said he had “no intention” of recalling the treadmills.

In a statement Wednesday, Foley apologized and said the company “made a mistake” in its initial response to the safety commission.

Shares of New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. sunk nearly 14% to $83.39 after the recall was announced Wednesday, its second biggest percentage decline.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut who is chair of the consumer safety committee, said the recall was dangerously delayed.

“Peloton unacceptably put consumers at risk,” Blumenthal said in a statement, adding that he would work to strengthen the safety commission so that “companies like Peloton no longer get to call the shots on consumer safety.”

Under current laws, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has to negotiate with companies in order to release warnings about a product’s hazards.

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but it introduced treadmills about three years ago. Sales of Peloton equipment have soared during the pandemic as virus-weary people avoid gyms and workout at home. In the last three months of 2020, the company brought in $1 billion in revenue, more than double what it made the year before.

In all, Peloton said it received 72 reports of adults, kids, pets or other items, such as exercise balls, being pulled under the rear of the treadmill. Of those reports, 29 were of children who suffered injuries, including broken bones and cuts. One child, who was 6 years old, died.

Joseph Martyak, a spokesman at the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the agency is still testing the treadmills, but it appears the design of the Peloton Tread+, including its belt and its height off the floor, could make it more likely to pull people people, pets and items under the machine than other brands of treadmills.

Those who own the Tread+ treadmill have until Nov. 6, 2022, to get a full refund from Peloton. The safety commission still recommends that people stop using the treadmill, but for those that want to keep it, Peloton said it will move it free of charge to a room where children or pets cannot access it and update the software so a passcode is required to unlock it.

_____

Follow Joseph Pisani on Twitter: @josephpisani

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
Kansas House Committee passes revised marijuana bill, could see House vote this week
Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, who was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for...
Man convicted of slayings at KC-area Jewish Community Center in 2014 dies Monday at El Dorado prison

Latest News

A baby born prematurely on an airplane was cared for by three neonatal nurses who just happened...
Mom who gave birth on flight didn’t know she was pregnant
COVID wrap: America reopens
The IOC said that slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” will not be allowed on athlete apparel...
Olympics ban ‘Black Lives Matter’ apparel, could punish athletes for political demonstrations
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the...
Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program, orders tacos
FILE - Broadway posters hang outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre during Covid-19 lockdown in...
Broadway readies imminent ticket sales for a fall reopening