Online COVID vaccine scheduling no longer available in Riley Co.

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County residents will no longer be able to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online.

The Riley County Health Department says it has found 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 43 recoveries since its report on April 28. It said the county’s percent of positive cases for the week of April 18 was 3.2%, which means only 33 of the 1,028 tests performed came back positive. This is an increase from the previous week’s 1.8% positive rate.

According to RCHD, Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for one COVID-positive patient, and the patient is no in the ICU.

RCHD said effective immediately, it will no longer schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine online. It said residents will need to call 785-565-6560 to make a vaccine appointment with it.

According to the Health Department, 19,184 residents have been fully vaccinated.

